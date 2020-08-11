Martedì 11 Agosto 2020 | 17:38

ROME
Emilia-Romagna to test people returning from Greece, Spain

 
ROME
Rules 'don't stop publication of COVID bonus claimants'

 
ROME
Gang bullies disabled man, sets fire to home

 
ROME
Coronavirus: 64 positive at Pozzallo migrant hotspot

 
ROME
Appeal for witnesses over case of dead woman, missing son

 
ROME
COVID: New rapid tests may be used on arrivals from abroad

 
ROME
Soccer: Inter reach Europa League semis

 
ROME
Rome Mayor Raggi says she'll stand for re-election

 
ROME
Coronavirus: 259 new cases in Italy, four more deaths

 
ROME
Over 3,000 volunteer to take COVID-19 vaccine

 
ROME
Furore over 'crafty' MPs who claimed COVID-19 benefit

 

LEGA PRO
Fatto il Napoli, tocca al Bari. Vivarini più fuori che dentro

 

BariEmergenza al Policlinico
Coronavirus Bari, partoriente positiva i neo genitori: «Non possiamo vedere il nostro piccolo»

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, donna lancia una pietra contro un'auto: denunciata

 
Leccel'emergenza
Coronavirus, sale a 7 il numero di salentini positivi dopo vacanza in Grecia

 
Batnella Bat
Spinazzola, braccianti sfruttati a 3,80 euro all'ora: 3 arresti in un'azienda

 
PotenzaPOLITICA
Basilicata, si spacca la Lega: chiesta espulsione di Zullino

 
Tarantonel Tarantino
«Combustioni Sonore»: a Manduria la musica non si ferma

 
Brindisiarte e riqualificazione
Brindisi, «Paradiso Urban Art»: le facciate dei palazzi ridipinte dagli artisti

 
FoggiaRIQUALIFICAZIONE
San Severo, immobili confiscati alle cosche mafiose destinati al Comune

 

SICILIA - Mar Tirreno, tromba marina tra Isole Eolie e Milazzo

Coronavirus in Puglia, cresce curva contagi contagi: 26 nuovi positivi su 690 test

Bitonto, armati di pitsola rapinano auto a 3 donne che fanno benzina

Foggia, il video dell'assalto al portavalori tra sparatorie e auto in fiamme: A14 bloccata

Reggio Calabria, nubifragio e inondazione: per strada in barca

ROME

Privacy watchdog intervenes in row over lawmakers taking benefit

ROME, 11 AGO - Italy's privacy watchdog said Tuesday that the nation's privacy rules do not prevent the publication of the names of a handful of lawmakers who claimed a 600-euro benefit designed to help self-employed people make ends meet during the coronavirus lockdown. The case has caused a huge outcry, with politicians from all sides of the political spectrum calling on social-security agency INPS to release the names of the MPs who took this money. INPS sources said Monday that privacy rules prevented them from doing this. But the privacy authority does not see it that way. "Privacy is not an obstacle to the publication of data regarding the beneficiaries of the contribution where, as in this case, it is not possible to identify a condition of social-economic hardship in the interested party," it said in a statement. It added that this was even more the case when the people involved carried out public functions. The lawmakers reportedly were able to claim the benefit because they also had active value-added tax accounts. The cases and those of many local politicians were reportedly uncovered by the anti-fraud unit of pensions and social security agency INPS. INPS was reportedly unable to press charges though as technically the MPs did not break the law. But their conduct was clearly against the spirit of the legislation and has been widely condemned. (ANSA).

