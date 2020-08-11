Coronavirus: 64 positive at Pozzallo migrant hotspot

ROME, 11 AGO - Sicilian Health Chief Ruggero Razza said Tuesday that 64 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Pozzallo migrant hotspot. Razza also criticised central government, saying it was not doing enough to help the region. "I have just been told by the local health authority that another 64 migrants that are guests at the Pozzallo hotspot are positive for the coronavirus," Razza said in a statement. "All in just one day! "I hope now it is possible to see why we have been talking for months about the need for a health protocol and major underestimations (of the situation) by Rome". A recent upsurge in the number of migrant-boat landings from North Africa has put Italy's facilities under strain, especially given the need for arrivals to go into quarantine due to the coronavirus emergency. Several cases of large groups of migrants under quarantine running away from the facilities hosting them has caused widespread concern. (ANSA).