Gang bullies disabled man, sets fire to home

ROME, 11 AGO - Carabinieri police have busted a gang who tormented a disabled man in the Calabrian town of Castrovillari. The bullying starting with pranks, such as spraying the man, who has mental-health problems, with water while he had a nap inside his home. But the situation got worse and culminated with the gang setting fire to the victim's home. Three people have been arrested and are accused of arson. Two minors who belonged to the gang are being put into care. (ANSA).