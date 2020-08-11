Appeal for witnesses over case of dead woman, missing son

ROME, 11 AGO - Investigators on Tuesday appealed for witnesses to come forward over the case of woman who was found dead in countryside near the Sicilian town of Caronia at the weekend and her missing four-year-old son. Viviana Parisi, a 43-year-old DJ, and the child went missing in mysterious circumstances a week ago after she had a minor road accident. Rescue teams are conducting a huge search the boy, whose name is Gioele. Investigators are not even sure that the boy was with his mother when she disappeared. "Anyone who has seen anything useful to the investigation must talk," said Angelo Cavallo, the prosecutor of the town of Patti. In particular, he appealed for two people who reportedly told local people that they had seen a woman and a child climb over a highway guard rail to come forward. "They did a good thing in stopping to see if anyone needed help," Cavallo said. "They should now talk to us because we don't know who they are. "It is strange that, despite all the media attention this case has attracted, they have not yet come forward or contacted us. "This testimony is important to clarify, once and for all, whether Gioele was with his mother or not". Investigators have opened a probe into alleged murder and abduction. There are no suspects so far. An autopsy is likely to be performed on Parisi's body on Tuesday. (ANSA).