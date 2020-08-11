COVID: New rapid tests may be used on arrivals from abroad

ROME, 11 AGO - The CTS panel of experts advising the government on the coronavirus emergency is looking at the possible use of new rapid COVID-19 tests to prevent outbreaks being caused by cases imported from abroad, sources said. These new tests are in the process of being approved. They could potentially be used at airports and border crossings on people arriving from abroad. They could be especially useful for people arriving from countries with a high prevalence of COVID-19. (ANSA).