Soccer: Inter reach Europa League semis

ROME, 11 AGO - Inter Milan are in the Europa League semi-finals after beating Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in Dusseldorf on Monday with a convincing display. Goals by Nicolò Barella and Romelu Lukaku put the Italian giants into the last four. Antonio Conte's side will face the winner of Tuesday's match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Basel next Monday. The final takes place Cologne four days later. It will be Inter's first European semi-final since their triumphant 2009-2010 Champions League campaign. (ANSA).