Soccer: Inter reach Europa League semis

Rome Mayor Raggi says she'll stand for re-election

Coronavirus: 259 new cases in Italy, four more deaths

Over 3,000 volunteer to take COVID-19 vaccine

Furore over 'crafty' MPs who claimed COVID-19 benefit

Mourners pay tribute to Franca Valeri

Coronavirus: 18 cases at Assisi monastery

Soccer: Pirlo says he's ready for Juve challenge (7)

Search continues for 4-yr-old after mother found dead

Conte says he's nothing to hide over COVID decisions

Furore over five MPs who claimed COVID-19 benefit

Fatti il Napoli, tocca al Bari. Vivarini più fuori che dentro

Bari, potenziato laboratorio Covid al Di Venere: 500 tamponi al giorno

Benessere e fisioterapia, un «mare» di solidarietà

Nella Murgia di notte fino all'alba con Federico

Basilicata, si spacca la Lega: chiesta espulsione di Zullino

«Combustioni Sonore»: a Manduria la musica non si ferma

Brindisi, «Paradiso Urban Art»: le facciate dei palazzi ridipinte dagli artisti

San Severo, immobili confiscati alle cosche mafiose destinati al Comune

Coronavirus, altri 2 migranti positivi dal Materano a Roma

SICILIA - Mar Tirreno, tromba marina tra Isole Eolie e Milazzo

Coronavirus in Puglia, cresce curva contagi contagi: 26 nuovi positivi su 690 test

Bitonto, armati di pitsola rapinano auto a 3 donne che fanno benzina

Foggia, il video dell'assalto al portavalori tra sparatorie e auto in fiamme: A14 bloccata

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 10 agosto 2020

Soccer: Inter reach Europa League semis

Italian side beat Leverkusen with convincing display

ROME, 11 AGO - Inter Milan are in the Europa League semi-finals after beating Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in Dusseldorf on Monday with a convincing display. Goals by Nicolò Barella and Romelu Lukaku put the Italian giants into the last four. Antonio Conte's side will face the winner of Tuesday's match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Basel next Monday. The final takes place Cologne four days later. It will be Inter's first European semi-final since their triumphant 2009-2010 Champions League campaign. (ANSA).

