Soccer: Inter reach Europa League semis
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Brindisi, «Paradiso Urban Art»: le facciate dei palazzi ridipinte dagli artisti
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, «Paradiso Urban Art»: le facciate dei palazzi ridipinte dagli artisti
i più letti
Coronavirus in Puglia, cresce curva contagi: 26 nuovi positivi su 690 test. Tamponi gratis al rientro per i vacanzieri
ROME
11 Agosto 2020
ROME, 11 AGO - Inter Milan are in the Europa League semi-finals after beating Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in Dusseldorf on Monday with a convincing display. Goals by Nicolò Barella and Romelu Lukaku put the Italian giants into the last four. Antonio Conte's side will face the winner of Tuesday's match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Basel next Monday. The final takes place Cologne four days later. It will be Inter's first European semi-final since their triumphant 2009-2010 Champions League campaign. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su