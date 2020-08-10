Lunedì 10 Agosto 2020 | 19:16

Coronavirus: 259 new cases in Italy, four more deaths

 
ROME

COVID-19 death toll now stands at 35,209.

Coronavirus: 259 new cases in Italy, four more deaths

ROME, 10 AGO - The health ministry said Monday that Italy has registered 259 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. That was down from the 463 new cases reported on Sunday. Three regions did not report any new cases - Friuli Venezia Giulia, Molise and Basilicata. Emilia-Romagna had the most new cases, 39, followed by Lazio (38) and Sicily (32) The contagion numbers are sometimes lower on a Monday with respect to other days of the week in part because of a relatively low number of swabs taken the previous day. Italy has seen a rise in the average number of new cases it registers on a daily basis in recent weeks, although the rise has not been as sharp as in other European countries. The ministry said four COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours. That is up from two deaths on Sunday. Italy's coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,209. There are currently 13,368 people infected with the coronavirus here, up by 105 on Sunday. Of those, 12,543 are in isolation at home (up 88 in a day), 46 are in intensive care (up one) and 779 are in other hospital departments (up 16). The number of people to have recovered from COVID-19 in Italy is 202,248, up 150. In total there have been 250,825 confirmed COVID-19 cases here, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive. (ANSA).

