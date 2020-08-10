Over 3,000 volunteer to take COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus: 259 new cases in Italy, four more deaths
ROME
10 Agosto 2020
ROME, 10 AGO - Francesco Vaia, the health director of Rome's Spallanzani infectious-diseases hospital, told ANSA on Monday that over 3,000 people have volunteered to take part in human trials on an Italian-developed COVID-19 vaccine. The hospital is set to start testing the vaccine on 90 people later this month. Vaia said the response to the appeal for volunteers showed the "great heart of the Italian people". (ANSA).
