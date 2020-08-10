Mourners pay tribute to Franca Valeri

Lunedì 10 Agosto 2020 | 16:55

ROME, 10 AGO - Mourners are paying tribute on Monday to Franca Valeri, whose body is to lay in State at Rome's Teatro Argentina after she passed away on Sunday. The much-loved actress had turned 100 on July 31. The classy, vibrant artist was best known for her comic performances. The funeral will be a private ceremony. (ANSA).

