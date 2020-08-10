Soccer: Pirlo says he's ready for Juve challenge (7)

ROME, 10 AGO - Andrea Pirlo has said he is ready for the challenge after being appointed Juventus coach following Maurizio Sarri's dismissal at the weekend. "I am happy and proud to have received so much esteem and faith from Juventus," Pirlo, who landed one of soccer's top jobs despite hang no experience as a head coach, said via Instagram. "I am ready for this fantastic opportunity". The former Italy midfielder helped Juve win four Serie A titles, an Italian Cup and two Italian Super Cups during his four-year stint as a player at the club between 2011 and 2015. He was promoted to the big job just over a week after the Turin giants had announced he was returning to them as their new Under-23 coach. Sarri was sacked by Juve after just one season on the bench following Friday's elimination from the Champions League at the last-16 stage by Lyon. He had led them to a ninth consecutive Serie A title. (ANSA).