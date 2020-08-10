Search continues for 4-yr-old after mother found dead

ROME, 10 AGO - Rescue teams on Monday continued a huge search in Sicily for the four-year-old son of a woman who was found dead in countryside near the town of Caronia at the weekend. Viviana Parisi, a 43-year-old DJ, and the child, Gioele, went missing in mysterious circumstances a week ago after she had a minor road accident. It is the seventh day of the search. An area of over 500 hectares has already been searched. Investigators have spoken to Parisi's relatives. Among other witnesses, they are set to question the highway workers whose van Parisi's Opel Corsa had a bump with in a tunnel. An autopsy on Parisi's body may be performed on Monday. (ANSA).