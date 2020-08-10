Lunedì 10 Agosto 2020 | 14:24

ROME
Conte says he's nothing to hide over COVID decisions

ROME
Furore over five MPs who claimed COVID-19 benefit

ROME
Human trial of Italian COVID vaccine to start Aug 24

ROME
Coronavirus: 552 new cases in Italy, rise of 150

Livorno
Blast in Chinese shop injures 2, foul play suspected

ROME
Coronavirus: Veneto registers 183 cases in 24 hours

ROME
League attacks Conte over Lombardy hotspots

ROME
Governors may decide if public can attend sports events

ROME
Ministers give thumbs down to Fiumicino airport expansion

ROME
Foreign trade recovered in June says ISTAT

ROME
Italian woman killed in Beirut explosion

LEGA PRO
Vivarini attende, Scala in bilico. Avanza Auteri: altre novità in vista

BatMALASANITÀ
Barletta, «Il ricovero-odissea di mia sorella tra attese e mancanza di acqua e cibo»

GdM.TVCriminalità
Bitonto, armati di pitsola rapinano auto a 3 donne che fanno benzina

MateraIMMIGRAZIONE
Ferrandina, i 19 migranti positivi destinati al «Celio» dopo la quarantena

FoggiaECONOMIA
Foggia, Imprese agricole in rosso ma si continua a investire

PotenzaL'INTERVISTA
«Per uscire dalla crisi serve la verità»

TarantoControlli dei CC
Taranto, affitta villa al mare per spacciare: arrestato 46enne

BrindisiTRAGEDIA SFIORATA
Mesagne, cede solaio nella stanza da letto: tragedia sfiorata per una coppia

Homecontagio
Muro Leccese, tornano da vacanze in Grecia: 5 giovani positivi al Covid

Reggio Calabria, nubifragio e inondazione: per strada in barca

SICILIA - Mar Tirreno, tromba marina tra Isole Eolie e Milazzo

Dal Lussemburgo a Monopoli il caso dei sei positivi fantasma

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 10 agosto 2020

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 9 nuovi casi su 1368 tamponi

ROME

Conte says he's nothing to hide over COVID decisions

Premier says all advice from expert panel will be made public

ROME, 10 AGO - Premier Giuseppe Conte has said he has nothing to hide in relation to the government's decisions during the coronavirus emergency and said all the advice received from the CTS panel of experts would be made public. A row broke out last week when newly released documents showed that the government did not follow advice to seal off two Lombardy towns that were among the first to be hit by the pandemic from the CTS on March 3. Bergamo prosecutors are investigating if any felonies were committed in the failure to promptly set up 'red zones' at Nembro and Alzano Lombardo by sealing them off and locking them down. The government initially sealed off several towns in the province of Lodi and one in Veneto, Vò, in the early stages of the COVID-19 emergency here. The same measures were not applied to Nembro and Alzano Lombardo though and later in March the government imposed a national lockdown. The opposition League party has said the document suggests the government could have averted a national lockdown if it had followed the CTS's advice. The premier said the advice the CTS had given the government had been kept confidential initially to prevent the panel coming under pressure or being at the centre of controversy. He said the fact that the documents were confidential did not mean that were classified. "I never imposed State secrecy and I am the first one who will allow everything to be published," he said. "We have noting to hide". The premier said a vaccine for COVID-19 could be available "within months". "I think that it should not be obligatory," Conte said. "But it must be available (to those ho want it)". (ANSA).

