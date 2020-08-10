Lunedì 10 Agosto 2020 | 14:24

ROME
Conte says he's nothing to hide over COVID decisions

ROME
Furore over five MPs who claimed COVID-19 benefit

ROME
Human trial of Italian COVID vaccine to start Aug 24

ROME
Coronavirus: 552 new cases in Italy, rise of 150

Livorno
Blast in Chinese shop injures 2, foul play suspected

ROME
Coronavirus: Veneto registers 183 cases in 24 hours

ROME
League attacks Conte over Lombardy hotspots

ROME
Governors may decide if public can attend sports events

ROME
Ministers give thumbs down to Fiumicino airport expansion

ROME
Foreign trade recovered in June says ISTAT

ROME
Italian woman killed in Beirut explosion

LEGA PRO
Vivarini attende, Scala in bilico. Avanza Auteri: altre novità in vista

BatMALASANITÀ
Barletta, «Il ricovero-odissea di mia sorella tra attese e mancanza di acqua e cibo»

GdM.TVCriminalità
Bitonto, armati di pitsola rapinano auto a 3 donne che fanno benzina

MateraIMMIGRAZIONE
Ferrandina, i 19 migranti positivi destinati al «Celio» dopo la quarantena

FoggiaECONOMIA
Foggia, Imprese agricole in rosso ma si continua a investire

PotenzaL'INTERVISTA
«Per uscire dalla crisi serve la verità»

TarantoControlli dei CC
Taranto, affitta villa al mare per spacciare: arrestato 46enne

BrindisiTRAGEDIA SFIORATA
Mesagne, cede solaio nella stanza da letto: tragedia sfiorata per una coppia

Homecontagio
Muro Leccese, tornano da vacanze in Grecia: 5 giovani positivi al Covid

Reggio Calabria, nubifragio e inondazione: per strada in barca

SICILIA - Mar Tirreno, tromba marina tra Isole Eolie e Milazzo

Dal Lussemburgo a Monopoli il caso dei sei positivi fantasma

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 10 agosto 2020

Coronavirus Puglia

ROME

Di Maio calls for names of the 'crafty' lawmakers to be released

ROME, 10 AGO - A massive furore has broken out after it emerged that five lawmakers claimed a 600-euro benefit designed to help self-employed people make ends meet during the coronavirus lockdown. The lawmakers reportedly were able to claim the benefit because they also had active value-added tax accounts. The cases and many others were reportedly uncovered by the anti-fraud unit of pensions and social security agency INPS. INPS was reportedly unable to press charges though as technically the five did not break the law. But their conduct was clearly against the spirit of the legislation and has triggered bipartisan condemnation. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, a leading member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), on Monday called for the names of the "crafty" elected representatives to be made public. "A disturbing picture emerges from a reading of this morning's newspapers," Di Maio said on Facebook. "In addition to the five crafty MPs, there are reportedly over 2,000 politicians, when counting local and regional officials, all over Italy who requested the VAT-account bonus for self.employed people in difficulty because of the COVID emergency. "We are faced with deeds of the utmost gravity. "The names (of these people) must be made public. The Italian people have the right to know who betrayed their trust. "These people must have no more opportunities to hold public office. They must be distanced from the State, they must be punished. "They offended our (national) flag, they offended the memory of those who did not make it (through the coronavirus emergency). "They have soiled Italy's name around the world and it is right for them to pay. "They cannot and must not get away with it". Economy Ministry Undersecretary Alessia Morani said that of the five lawmakers, three were members of the opposition League party, one belongs to the M5S and another to the centrist Italia Viva party. Anita Pirovano, a Milan city councillor for the Milano Progressista group, on Monday admitted that she was one of the elected officials to have claimed the benefit. "I don't make my living from politics because I don't want to and I wouldn't be able to," said said on Facebook. "I wouldn't be able to because I have a mortgage, I do the shopping, I maintain my daughter and occasionally I like to go out and go on holiday". (ANSA).

