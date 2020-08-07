Venerdì 07 Agosto 2020 | 18:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Human trial of Italian COVID vaccine to start Aug 24

Human trial of Italian COVID vaccine to start Aug 24

 
ROME
Coronavirus: 552 new cases in Italy, rise of 150

Coronavirus: 552 new cases in Italy, rise of 150

 
Livorno
Blast in Chinese shop injures 2, foul play suspected

Blast in Chinese shop injures 2, foul play suspected

 
ROME
Coronavirus: Veneto registers 183 cases in 24 hours

Coronavirus: Veneto registers 183 cases in 24 hours

 
ROME
League attacks Conte over Lombardy hotspots

League attacks Conte over Lombardy hotspots

 
ROME
Governors may decide if public can attend sports events

Governors may decide if public can attend sports events

 
ROME
Ministers give thumbs down to Fiumicino airport expansion

Ministers give thumbs down to Fiumicino airport expansion

 
ROME
Foreign trade recovered in June says ISTAT

Foreign trade recovered in June says ISTAT

 
ROME
Italian woman killed in Beirut explosion

Italian woman killed in Beirut explosion

 
ROME
CTS suggested sealing off 2 Lombardy hotspots March 3

CTS suggested sealing off 2 Lombardy hotspots March 3

 
ROME
Coronavirus: new cases up again at 402

Coronavirus: new cases up again at 402

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
La C del Bari sarà da brividi grandi firme nel girone Sud

La C del Bari sarà da brividi: grandi firme nel girone Sud

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraNel materano
Farrandina, sono positivi al Covid tre migranti dei 9 in fuga da Centro accoglienza

Ferrandina, positivi al Covid tre migranti tunisini in fuga da Centro accoglienza

 
TarantoNel centro storico
Martina Franca, imbrattato comitato elettorale FdI

Martina Franca, imbrattato comitato elettorale FdI

 
Potenzala denuncia
Coronavirus migranti in Basilicata, Bardi: «Situazione ha raggiunto ormai livello di guardia»

Coronavirus migranti in Basilicata, Bardi: «Situazione ha raggiunto livello di guardia»

 
Barimaltrattamenti in famiglia
Bari, picchia la moglie e le rompe il naso davanti a figli piccoli: arrestato 20enne violento

Bari, picchia la moglie e le rompe il naso davanti a figli piccoli: arrestato 20enne

 
Leccegiornalismo
Rai, la salentina Marilù Lucrezio alla sede di Bruxelles

Rai, la salentina Marilù Lucrezio alla sede di Bruxelles

 
Batl'evento
Trani, l'11 agosto appuntamento con Neri Marcorè tra cinema, canzoni e imitazioni

Trani, l'11 agosto appuntamento con Neri Marcorè tra cinema, canzoni e imitazioni

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Ceglie Messapica: banditi rapinano banca in pieno giorno, via con il bottino

Ceglie Messapica: banditi rapinano banca in pieno giorno, via con il bottino

 
FoggiaOCCUPAZIONE
Centri impiego «barricati, colpa del Covid: non si entra

Foggia, centri impiego «barricati», colpa del Covid: non si entra

 

i più letti

SICILIA - Palermo, tromba d'aria marina a Cefalù

SICILIA - Palermo, tromba d'aria marina a Cefalù VIDEO

Bari, commessa positiva la Covid, profumeria chiusa in via Sparano

Bari, commessa di Sephora positiva al Covid, profumeria chiusa in via Sparano

Coronavirus Puglia, altri 7 contagi (su 2.259 tamponi) in 24 h: salgono a 32 i positivi a Cerignola

Coronavirus Puglia, altri 7 contagi (su 2.259 tamponi) in 24 h: salgono a 32 i positivi a Cerignola

Monopoli, la strada è un fiume per la pioggia: ragazze bloccate in macchina salvate da polizia

Monopoli, la strada è un fiume per la pioggia: ragazze bloccate in macchina salvate da polizia

PUGLIA - Taranto, violento nubifragio causa inondazione

Violento nubifragio causa inondazione: Taranto finisce sott'acqua VD/FT

ROME

Human trial of Italian COVID vaccine to start Aug 24

90 volunteers to take part in testing says Lazio Governor

Human trial of Italian COVID vaccine to start Aug 24

ROME, 07 AGO - Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti said Friday that human trials of an Italian-developed vaccine will start at Rome's Spallanzani infectious-diseases hospital later this month. "The first doses of a completely Italian-made vaccine, ready for human testing, have arrived at the Spallanzani," Zingaretti, who is also leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said via Facebook. "Funded by the Lazio region with an investment of five million euros together with the research ministry. "It will be administered to 90 volunteers from August 24". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati