Human trial of Italian COVID vaccine to start Aug 24
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, picchia la moglie e le rompe il naso davanti a figli piccoli: arrestato 20enne
i più letti
ROME
07 Agosto 2020
ROME, 07 AGO - Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti said Friday that human trials of an Italian-developed vaccine will start at Rome's Spallanzani infectious-diseases hospital later this month. "The first doses of a completely Italian-made vaccine, ready for human testing, have arrived at the Spallanzani," Zingaretti, who is also leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said via Facebook. "Funded by the Lazio region with an investment of five million euros together with the research ministry. "It will be administered to 90 volunteers from August 24". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su