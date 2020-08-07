Coronavirus: 552 new cases in Italy, rise of 150

ROME, 07 AGO - Italy on Friday registered another increase in the number of coronavirus contagions, with 552 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry. That was 150 more than the number of new cases reported on Thursday. The ministry said three COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, down from six deaths on Thursday. Italy's coronavirus death toll is now 35,190. The total number of confirmed Italian cases, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is now 249,756. A big factor in Friday's figures was the 183 new COVID-19 cases reported in Veneto. The region around Venice has now registered a total of 20,535 cases. In southern Italy, meanwhile, Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano called on police to intensify checks to ensure anti-COVID measures are being respected on beaches and in night-life areas. The mayor of the town of Gallipoli is considering hiring security guards to enforce the rules. (ANSA).