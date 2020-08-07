Blast in Chinese shop injures 2, foul play suspected

Livorno, August 7 - The owner and a worker of a Chinese-run shop were taken to hospital after an explosion and flames engulfed the shop in Via Garibaldi in the city of Livorno on Friday. According to initial statements gathered from people on the scene, a man dressed in dark clothing and a beret had approached the shop and thrown something inside, possibly an incendiary material, and then left rapidly on foot a few seconds before the explosion. The blast was heard by residents in the area and the flames resulted. The shop owner and employees managed to put out the fire prior to the arrival of the fire squad. An investigation is underway. (ANSA).