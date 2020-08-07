Coronavirus: Veneto registers 183 cases in 24 hours

ROME, 07 AGO - Veneto said Friday that it has registered a sharp rise in coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 183 new COVID-19 cases. The region around Venice has now registered a total of 20,535 cases. It said one COVID-19 sufferer died there in the last 24 hours, taking the region's coronavirus death toll up to 2,078. In southern Italy, meanwhile, Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano called on police to intensify checks to ensure anti-COVID measures are being respected on beaches and in night-life areas. The mayor of the town of Gallipoli is considering hiring security guards to enforce the rules. (ANSA).