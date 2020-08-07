Governors may decide if public can attend sports events

ROME, 07 AGO - Sport Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Friday that regional governors may get to decide whether fans can attend sporting events after a video conference with officials on Friday. Fans are not allowed to attend soccer matches and other sporting events at the moment due to restrictions aimed at combating he spread of the coronavirus. The upshot of Friday's video conference that featured Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini, the president of the conference of Italian regions, is that governors may be given the power to decide whether to allow a limited number of fans to attend events on an upcoming government decree. Representatives of the health ministry, Italian Olympic Committee CONI and the CTS expert panel advising the government on coronavirus measures also participated in the meeting. "The ministry, the sporting institutions and the local authorities, are committed to working for the resumption of (sporting) activities and competitions at all levels in the utmost safety with rigorous respect of specific guidelines and protocols, and the gradual opening of events to the public," read a statement by Spadafora. The statement also mentioned the need to guarantee motor and sporting activities in school gyms to protect the right to health and well being of young people and the resumption of the activities of amateur sports clubs. (ANSA).