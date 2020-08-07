Venerdì 07 Agosto 2020 | 17:17

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Coronavirus: Veneto registers 183 cases in 24 hours

Coronavirus: Veneto registers 183 cases in 24 hours

 
ROME
League attacks Conte over Lombardy hotspots

League attacks Conte over Lombardy hotspots

 
ROME
Governors may decide if public can attend sports events

Governors may decide if public can attend sports events

 
ROME
Ministers give thumbs down to Fiumicino airport expansion

Ministers give thumbs down to Fiumicino airport expansion

 
ROME
Foreign trade recovered in June says ISTAT

Foreign trade recovered in June says ISTAT

 
ROME
Italian woman killed in Beirut explosion

Italian woman killed in Beirut explosion

 
ROME
CTS suggested sealing off 2 Lombardy hotspots March 3

CTS suggested sealing off 2 Lombardy hotspots March 3

 
ROME
Coronavirus: new cases up again at 402

Coronavirus: new cases up again at 402

 
ROME
Raphael's face recreated in 3D

Raphael's face recreated in 3D

 
ROME
Conte offers Lebanese PM 'unconditional support'

Conte offers Lebanese PM 'unconditional support'

 
ROME
Protocol for schools to reopen in safety signed

Protocol for schools to reopen in safety signed

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
La C del Bari sarà da brividi grandi firme nel girone Sud

La C del Bari sarà da brividi: grandi firme nel girone Sud

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantola denuncia
Mittal Taranto, Al Bano: ««L'Ilva ha assicurato posti di lavoro e posti al cimitero»

Mittal Taranto, Al Bano: «L'Ilva ha assicurato posti di lavoro e posti al cimitero»

 
Potenzala denuncia
Coronavirus migranti in Basilicata, Bardi: «Situazione ha raggiunto ormai livello di guardia»

Coronavirus migranti in Basilicata, Bardi: «Situazione ha raggiunto livello di guardia»

 
Barimaltrattamenti in famiglia
Bari, picchia la moglie e le rompe il naso davanti a figli piccoli: arrestato 20enne violento

Bari, picchia la moglie e le rompe il naso davanti a figli piccoli: arrestato 20enne

 
Leccegiornalismo
Rai, la salentina Marilù Lucrezio alla sede di Bruxelles

Rai, la salentina Marilù Lucrezio alla sede di Bruxelles

 
Batl'evento
Trani, l'11 agosto appuntamento con Neri Marcorè tra cinema, canzoni e imitazioni

Trani, l'11 agosto appuntamento con Neri Marcorè tra cinema, canzoni e imitazioni

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Ceglie Messapica: banditi rapinano banca in pieno giorno, via con il bottino

Ceglie Messapica: banditi rapinano banca in pieno giorno, via con il bottino

 
FoggiaOCCUPAZIONE
Centri impiego «barricati, colpa del Covid: non si entra

Foggia, centri impiego «barricati», colpa del Covid: non si entra

 
MateraA Ferrandina
Coronavirus, positivi 20 migranti arrivati dalla Sicilia e ospiti in struttura del Materano

Coronavirus, positivi 20 migranti arrivati dalla Sicilia e ospiti in struttura del Materano

 

i più letti

SICILIA - Palermo, tromba d'aria marina a Cefalù

SICILIA - Palermo, tromba d'aria marina a Cefalù VIDEO

Bari, commessa positiva la Covid, profumeria chiusa in via Sparano

Bari, commessa di Sephora positiva al Covid, profumeria chiusa in via Sparano

Coronavirus Puglia, altri 7 contagi (su 2.259 tamponi) in 24 h: salgono a 32 i positivi a Cerignola

Coronavirus Puglia, altri 7 contagi (su 2.259 tamponi) in 24 h: salgono a 32 i positivi a Cerignola

Monopoli, la strada è un fiume per la pioggia: ragazze bloccate in macchina salvate da polizia

Monopoli, la strada è un fiume per la pioggia: ragazze bloccate in macchina salvate da polizia

PUGLIA - Taranto, violento nubifragio causa inondazione

Violento nubifragio causa inondazione: Taranto finisce sott'acqua VD/FT

ROME

League attacks Conte over Lombardy hotspots

Govt did not heed advice to seal off Alzano and Nembro

League attacks Conte over Lombardy hotspots

ROME, 07 AGO - Matteo Salvini's opposition League party attacked Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday after it emerged that the government failed to follow the advice of its CTS panel of experts to seal off two Lombardy towns that were among the first to be hit by the coronavirus in Italy. Declassified documents showed that the CTS advised the government to set up 'red zones' at Nembro and Alzano Lombardo by sealing them off and locking them down on March 3. The government had initially sealed off several towns in the province of Lodi and one in Veneto, Vò, in the early stages of the COVID-19 emergency here. The same measures were not applied to Nembro and Alzano Lombardo though and later in March the government imposed a national lockdown. "In a normal country, the premier would resign at once after the publication of these documents as he is the person politically responsible for the actions of his government," said League Senator Roberto Calderoli. Calderoli and other League lawmakers from the hard-hit province of Bergamo, Daniele Belotti, Simona Pergreffi and Rebecca Frassini, argued that the government "wasted precious days to contain the spread of the virus". Earlier on Friday Salvini said Conte and his government should be "taken to an international court for holding captive half of Italy" by imposing a national lockdown rather than sealing off these towns. Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini, on he other hand, said that "it is much easier to speak after than at the time". "The central government and the regions spent night and day trying to write ordinances and decrees, making things up as we went along to some degree as we did not have much experience to draw from," Bonaccini, a member of the Democratic Party (PD) that supports Conte's government, told La7 television. "I think the country reacted. Certainly mistakes were made. "We were unprepared "But it seems to me that Italy managed it the best way it could and with better results than other Western democracies". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati