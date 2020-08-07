Venerdì 07 Agosto 2020 | 14:14

ROME
Foreign trade recovered in June says ISTAT

ROME
Italian woman killed in Beirut explosion

ROME
CTS suggested sealing off 2 Lombardy hotspots March 3

ROME
Coronavirus: new cases up again at 402

ROME
Raphael's face recreated in 3D

ROME
Conte offers Lebanese PM 'unconditional support'

ROME
Protocol for schools to reopen in safety signed

ROME
Govt set to extend obligation to wear facemasks

ROME
Coronavirus: world is enduring toughest moment - Speranza

ROME
Soccer: Pallotta agrees to sell AS Roma to Friedkin

ROME
Val Ferret evacuated due to alarm about glacier

Il Biancorosso

serie c
La C del Bari sarà da brividi grandi firme nel girone Sud

BariLA TESTIMONIANZA
Un altro barese nell'inferno di Beirut: «Ho visto la distruzione totale»

LecceLA TESTIMONIANZA
Specchia, io e mia figlia, ferita nell'inferno di Beirut

Brindisinel Brindisino
Ceglie Messapica: banditi rapinano banca in pieno giorno, via con il bottino

PotenzaSANITÀ
Addio al nuovo ospedale di Lagonegro: 176 milioni vanno all'ammodernamento

Tarantoi contagi
Positivo a Taranto dopo tre mesi

FoggiaOCCUPAZIONE
Centri impiego «barricati, colpa del Covid: non si entra

BatEMERGENZA ABITATIVA
Trani, casa occupata assegnata dal Comune

MateraA Ferrandina
Coronavirus, positivi 20 migranti arrivati dalla Sicilia e ospiti in struttura del Materano

SICILIA - Palermo, tromba d'aria marina a Cefalù

Bari, commessa positiva la Covid, profumeria chiusa in via Sparano

Coronavirus Puglia, altri 7 contagi (su 2.259 tamponi) in 24 h: salgono a 32 i positivi a Cerignola

CALABRIA - Cosenza, tromba d'aria a Praia a Mare (Mar Tirreno)

PUGLIA - Taranto, violento nubifragio causa inondazione

ROME

Imports up 16.1% exports up 14.4% says stats agency

ROME, 07 AGO - ISTAT said Friday that foreign trade bounced back in June, with imports increasing 16.1% with respect to May and exports up 14.4%. "Exports rose for both EU countries (+13.3%) and non EU countries (+15.6%)," the national statistics agency said. "Imports grew by +14.0% for EU countries and by +19.2% for non EU countries" The agency added, however that exports and imports dropped 24.8% and 21.8% respectively over the last three months compared to the previous three months, according to seasonally-adjusted data. This was due to the decline registered during the coronavirus lockdown, especially in April. "In June 2020, compared with the same month of the previous year, both exports and imports fell (-12.1% and -15.6% respectively)," ISTAT said. The year-on-year drop in exports in June was significantly lower than that for May (-30.4%) and April (-41.5%). In June 2020, import prices increased by 0.1% on monthly basis (-0.1% for the euro zone, +0.2% for the non-euro zone), ISTAT said. Over the last three months import prices decreased by 4.7% (-1.3% for the euro zone and -8.0% for the non-euro zone) compared to the previous three months. (ANSA).

