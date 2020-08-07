Foreign trade recovered in June says ISTAT

ROME, 07 AGO - ISTAT said Friday that foreign trade bounced back in June, with imports increasing 16.1% with respect to May and exports up 14.4%. "Exports rose for both EU countries (+13.3%) and non EU countries (+15.6%)," the national statistics agency said. "Imports grew by +14.0% for EU countries and by +19.2% for non EU countries" The agency added, however that exports and imports dropped 24.8% and 21.8% respectively over the last three months compared to the previous three months, according to seasonally-adjusted data. This was due to the decline registered during the coronavirus lockdown, especially in April. "In June 2020, compared with the same month of the previous year, both exports and imports fell (-12.1% and -15.6% respectively)," ISTAT said. The year-on-year drop in exports in June was significantly lower than that for May (-30.4%) and April (-41.5%). In June 2020, import prices increased by 0.1% on monthly basis (-0.1% for the euro zone, +0.2% for the non-euro zone), ISTAT said. Over the last three months import prices decreased by 4.7% (-1.3% for the euro zone and -8.0% for the non-euro zone) compared to the previous three months. (ANSA).