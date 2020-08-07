CTS suggested sealing off 2 Lombardy hotspots March 3

ROME, 07 AGO - The CTS panel of experts advising the government on the coronavirus emergency suggested sealing off two Lombardy towns that were among the first to be hit by the pandemic on March 3, according to newly released documents. Bergamo prosecutors are investigating if any felonies were committed in the failure to promptly set up 'red zones' at Nembro and Alzano Lombardo by sealing them off and locking them down. The CTS proposed adopting "the appropriate restrictive measures already adopted in municipalities of the red zone" at Nembro and Alzano Lombardo during a meeting at the civil protection department on March 3, according to the minutes, "in order to limit the spread of infection in neighbouring areas". The government initially sealed off several towns in the province of Lodi and one in Veneto, Vò, in the early stages of the COVID-19 emergency here. The same measures were not applied to Nembro and Alzano Lombardo though and later in March the government imposed a national lockdown. Under that, all but essential activities were halted and people were only allowed out of their homes to get provisions, or for health reasons or for work, if their job was among those considered essential. There were cases, however, of regions intervening to set up red zones when outbreaks occurred, without central government making the call. Matteo Salvini, the leader of the opposition League party, said Premier Giuseppe Conte and his government should be "taken to an international court for holding captive half of Italy" by imposing a national lockdown rather than sealing off these towns. The minutes of the meeting at which the CTS suggested setting up red zones on Nembro and Alzano Lombardo were obtained by Lombardy regional councillor Niccolò Carretta after he made a request on April 6 for this documentation. Conte was questioned for three hours by Bergamo prosecutors in June in relation to the case. The prosecutors also questioned, as "persons informed of the facts", health and interior ministers Roberto Speranza and Luciana Lamorgese "I acted according to science and my conscience," Conte said at the time when asked the probe. Prosecutor Maria Cristina Rota told journalists outside the premier's office she had never said the responsibility for setting up red zones was Rome's. She said Conte and the ministers had shown "the utmost collaboration" with the probe. (ANSA).