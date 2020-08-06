Giovedì 06 Agosto 2020 | 19:20

ROME
Coronavirus: new cases up again at 402

ROME
Raphael's face recreated in 3D

ROME
Conte offers Lebanese PM 'unconditional support'

ROME
Protocol for schools to reopen in safety signed

ROME
Govt set to extend obligation to wear facemasks

ROME
Coronavirus: world is enduring toughest moment - Speranza

ROME
Soccer: Pallotta agrees to sell AS Roma to Friedkin

ROME
Val Ferret evacuated due to alarm about glacier

ROME
Industrial production up 8.2% in June - ISTAT

ROME
Protocol for schools to reopen in safety signed

ROME
Coronavirus: new cases up sharply at 384

SERIE C
Bari, Vivarini in stand by e ora vacilla anche Scala

LecceL'iniziativa
Ecco «Sorrisi di Puglia», l'omaggio alla bellezza del nostro territorio firmato Sangiorgi

BariLa novità
Fiera del Levante lancia il salone mediterraneo «Be Wine!» sponsor dei vini del Sud

Italia TVMaltempo
PUGLIA - Taranto, violento nubifragio causa inondazione

PotenzaLA SVOLTA
Barresi «sfrattato» dai giudici: nomina, al S. Carlo di Potenza, illegittima

FoggiaLA PROTESTA
Foggia, ospedale Don Uva: in agitazione 410 lavoratori

BrindisiI DANNI
Maltempo, Brindisino ko: danni e disagi ovunque

Materal'iniziativa
Matera, intitolato belvedere sui Sassi a Emilio Colombo

BatLA CRISI
Barletta, venti di crisi per la maggioranza di Cannito

SICILIA - Palermo, tromba d'aria marina a Cefalù

Coronavirus, in Puglia 23 nuovi contagi su 2630 test. Le Asl: «Tutti collegati a focolai o in arrivo dall'estero»

VENETO - Tromba d'aria tra Venezia e Marghera

CALABRIA - Cosenza, tromba d'aria a Praia a Mare (Mar Tirreno)

Bari, commessa positiva la Covid, profumeria chiusa in via Sparano

Italy registers six more deaths in 24 hours

ROME, 06 AGO - The health ministry said Thursday that Italy has registered 402 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. That was up from 396 cases on Thursday, which was a big increase with respect to the previous day. The ministry said six COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours. That is down from 10 deaths on Wednesday. Italy's coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,187. The total number of cases registered in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is 249,204. (ANSA).

