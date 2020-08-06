Giovedì 06 Agosto 2020 | 17:33

ROME
Raphael's face recreated in 3D

ROME
Conte offers Lebanese PM 'unconditional support'

ROME
Protocol for schools to reopen in safety signed

ROME
Govt set to extend obligation to wear facemasks

ROME
Coronavirus: world is enduring toughest moment - Speranza

ROME
Soccer: Pallotta agrees to sell AS Roma to Friedkin

ROME
Val Ferret evacuated due to alarm about glacier

ROME
Industrial production up 8.2% in June - ISTAT

ROME
Protocol for schools to reopen in safety signed

ROME
Coronavirus: new cases up sharply at 384

ROME
Soccer: Giampaolo to be Torino's new coach says Cairo

BariIl caso
Bari, nuova pista ciclabile di corso Vittorio Emanuele sbiadisce con la pioggia, il Comune: «Impresa la rifarà a sue spese»

TarantoIL PROGETTO
Affaccio sul mar Grande: cambia il volto di Taranto

FoggiaLA PROTESTA
Foggia, ospedale Don Uva: in agitazione 410 lavoratori

BrindisiI DANNI
Maltempo, Brindisino ko: danni e disagi ovunque

LecceI DATI
Le imprese salentine perdono 2600 addetti

PotenzaLA CONDANNA
Rapolla, fucilata nella lite per il posto auto

Materal'iniziativa
Matera, intitolato belvedere sui Sassi a Emilio Colombo

BatLA CRISI
Barletta, venti di crisi per la maggioranza di Cannito

ROME

Result confirms artist's remains are those in Pantheon - experts

ROME, 06 AGO - Scientists from Rome's Tor Vergata University have recreated Raphael's face in 3D and they say the result proves that the human remains in his tomb in the Pantheon do belong to the Renaissance master. The 3D reconstruction was created by using a cast of the cranium that was made when the remains were exhumed in 1833. The experts then compared the reconstruction with the artist's self-portraits and they concluded that they match. "This research provides, for the first time, concrete proof that skeleton exhumed in the Pantheon in 1833 belongs to Raphael," said Olga Rickards, a professor at Tor Vergata University who is one of the world's top experts in molecular anthropology. Italy is currently marking the 500th anniversary of the death of the genius from Urbino. The celebrations include an unprecedented exhibit on Raphael at Rome's Scuderie del Quirinale. It is biggest ever monographic exhibition on the Renaissance master, featuring over 200 works. Raphael died on April 6, 1520 at the age of 37. (ANSA).

