Conte offers Lebanese PM 'unconditional support'

ROME, 06 AGO - Premier Giuseppe Conte spoke on the telephone to Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab and offered Italy's "unconditional support" after this week's explosion in Beirut, the Italian premier's office said on Thursday. The statement said Italy has "already arranged to send personnel and material" and "is ready to provide any further assistance requested". "The two prime ministers agreed to stay in close contact," the statement said Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that a flight carrying 8.5 tonnes of medical supplies had taken off from Brindisi for Lebanon. (ANSA).