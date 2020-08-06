Protocol for schools to reopen in safety signed

ROME, 06 AGO - The education ministry and trade unions on Thursday signed a protocol setting out the measures and rules schools should apply to be able to reopen in safety in September. Italy's schools closed in the early stages of the coronavirus emergency in March and did not open before the end of the 2019-2020 school year. The protocol sets out how schools should let pupils in and let them out to prevent crowds forming, and gives indications on how to sanitize classrooms and other areas. It also stipulates that a help desk will be set up to assist schools on applying the rules All visitors to schools must be registered. School staff will be able to have free coronavirus serological tests at the start of the school year. although these will not be compulsory. Only one parent will be allowed to accompany a child to school. In the document, the government also commits itself to ending class overcrowding, with legislation to set a maximum number of pupils per class. As part of the protocol, the ministry has agreed a convention with the national guild of psychologists to provide support for staff and pupils who may fear contagion, feel stressed or have trouble concentrating after the isolation of the lockdown. (ANSA).