Govt set to extend obligation to wear facemasks

ROME, 06 AGO - The government is set to extend the coronavirus-related obligation for people must wear facemasks in enclosed public spaces, such as in shops and on public transport, at least until the end of August, sources said on Thursday. The government is preparing a new decree with measures to combat COVID-19, the sources said. The decree is likely to uphold many of the restrictions that are currently in force. These are expected to include the continuation of the ban of night clubs and discos operating.. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Thursday that, while Italy has overcome the worst of the coronavirus emergency, the "battle has not been won". "Zero risk does not exist," Speranza told the Senate as he reported on the measures the government has adopted to combat COVID-19.. "The path of reopening (activities) should continue along the lines of prudence and caution that have brought us this far in a positive way. "Three rules remain - masks, social distancing and hand washing. "These essential rules must continue throughout August and beyond". (ANSA).