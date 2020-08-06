Giovedì 06 Agosto 2020 | 13:54

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Val Ferret evacuated due to alarm about glacier

Val Ferret evacuated due to alarm about glacier

 
ROME
Industrial production up 8.2% in June - ISTAT

Industrial production up 8.2% in June - ISTAT

 
ROME
Protocol for schools to reopen in safety signed

Protocol for schools to reopen in safety signed

 
ROME
Coronavirus: new cases up sharply at 384

Coronavirus: new cases up sharply at 384

 
ROME
Soccer: Giampaolo to be Torino's new coach says Cairo

Soccer: Giampaolo to be Torino's new coach says Cairo

 
ROME
August decree features tax aid, new health spending (6)

August decree features tax aid, new health spending (6)

 
ROME
Minister signs ordinance for 50,000 school hires

Minister signs ordinance for 50,000 school hires

 
ROME
Unions threaten gen strike if ban on dismissals not extended

Unions threaten gen strike if ban on dismissals not extended

 
ROME
August decree features tax aid, new health spending

August decree features tax aid, new health spending

 
ROME
Ryanair not respecting COVID rules says ENAC

Ryanair not respecting COVID rules says ENAC

 
ROME
COVID-19: Other countries are learning from Italy - WHO

COVID-19: Other countries are learning from Italy - WHO

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari, quanta folla agli arrivi: centrocampo da ridisegnare

Bari, quanta folla agli arrivi: centrocampo da ridisegnare

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baricontrolli della Finanza
Bari, sequestrata villa vicino mare realizzata in violazione normativa edilizia e paesaggistica

Bari, sequestrata villa vicino mare realizzata in violazione normativa edilizia e paesaggistica

 
Potenzadati regionali
Coronavirus Basilicata, la regione torna «covid free»: 367 tamponi tutti negativi

Coronavirus Basilicata, la regione torna «covid free»: 367 tamponi tutti negativi

 
Foggiaingenti danni
Foggia, auto fuori strada sfonda muro della banca: tragedia sfiorata in viale Ofanto

Foggia, auto fuori strada sfonda muro della banca: tragedia sfiorata in viale Ofanto VIDEO

 
BrindisiLA TRAGEDIA
Brindisi, in fin di vita al Perrino l'uomo ustionato dalla moglie

Brindisi, in fin di vita al Perrino l'uomo ustionato dalla moglie

 
TarantoLe nuove professioni
Taranto, firmato protocollo per formare i «manager» del turismo del mare

Taranto, firmato protocollo per formare i «manager» del turismo del mare

 
MateraAllarme covid 19
Ferrandina, altri 10 migranti in fuga dal centro di accoglienza: hanno violato la quarantena

Ferrandina, altri 10 migranti in fuga dal centro di accoglienza: hanno violato la quarantena

 
LecceIl caso
È ufficiale: l'animale che si aggirava sulle spiagge del Salento è un lupo

È ufficiale: l'animale che si aggirava sulle spiagge del Salento è un lupo

 
BatIl caso
Covid 19, anziana torna positiva in Rsa di Andria: tutti negativi i dipendenti

Covid 19, anziana torna positiva in Rsa di Andria: tutti negativi i dipendenti

 

i più letti

SICILIA - Palermo, tromba d'aria marina a Cefalù

SICILIA - Palermo, tromba d'aria marina a Cefalù VIDEO

Coronavirus, in Puglia 23 nuovi contagi su 2630 test. Le Asl: «Tutti collegati a focolai o in arrivo dall'estero»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 23 nuovi contagi su 2630 test. Le Asl: «Tutti collegati a focolai o in arrivo dall'estero»

VENETO - Tromba d'aria tra Venezia e Marghera

VENETO - Tromba d'aria tra Venezia e Marghera VIDEO

CALABRIA - Cosenza, tromba d'aria a Praia a Mare (Mar Tirreno)

CALABRIA - Cosenza, tromba d'aria a Praia a Mare (Mar Tirreno) VIDEO

Metaponto, il maltempo taglia la spiaggia

Metaponto, il maltempo taglia la spiaggia: lidi in ginocchio

ROME

Val Ferret evacuated due to alarm about glacier

Huge chunk of Planpincieux glacier could break away

Val Ferret evacuated due to alarm about glacier

ROME, 06 AGO - Tourists and residents were being evacuated from the Val Ferret area near the northern town of Courmayeur on Thursday due to fears that a huge chunk of the Planpincieux glacier could break away. Experts fear that a mass of around 500,000 cubic metres of ice could come crashing down. Carabinieri and finance police, firefighters and forest rangers are on the scene. Over 60 people are being evacuated - around 15 locals and 50 tourists. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati