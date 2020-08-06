Val Ferret evacuated due to alarm about glacier
ROME
06 Agosto 2020
ROME, 06 AGO - Tourists and residents were being evacuated from the Val Ferret area near the northern town of Courmayeur on Thursday due to fears that a huge chunk of the Planpincieux glacier could break away. Experts fear that a mass of around 500,000 cubic metres of ice could come crashing down. Carabinieri and finance police, firefighters and forest rangers are on the scene. Over 60 people are being evacuated - around 15 locals and 50 tourists. (ANSA).
