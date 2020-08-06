Industrial production up 8.2% in June - ISTAT

ROME, 06 AGO - ISTAT said Thursday that Italian industrial production increased by 8.2% in June with respect to May. The national statistics agency said that, despite the month-on-month increase, industrial production was still well below pre-COVID-19 levels. "Although in recovery, productive levels remain distant from those registered before the measures linked to the health emergency," ISTAT said. "Production is down over 13 percentage points with respect to January". The agency said that output was down 13.7% with respect to June 2019. (ANSA).