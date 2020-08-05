Mercoledì 05 Agosto 2020 | 19:27

ROME
Coronavirus: new cases up sharply at 384

 
Soccer: Giampaolo to be Torino's new coach says Cairo

ROME
August decree features tax aid, new health spending (6)

 
Minister signs ordinance for 50,000 school hires

ROME
Unions threaten gen strike if ban on dismissals not extended

 
August decree features tax aid, new health spending

ROME
Ryanair not respecting COVID rules says ENAC

 
COVID-19: Other countries are learning from Italy - WHO

ROME
Son of Cosa Nostra boss Badalementi arrested

 
Coronavirus: time to focus on restart says Conte

ROME
Italian journalism great Sergio Zavoli dies

 

Coronavirus: new cases up sharply at 384

Coronavirus: new cases up sharply at 384

ROME, 05 AGO - The health ministry said Wednesday that Italy has registered 384 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. That is a big rise with respect to the 190 new cases reported on Tuesday. Only one region did not register any new cases, Valle d'Aosta. The ministry said 10 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, twice as many as on Tuesday. Italy's coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,181. The number of people currently positive for COVID-19 here is 12,646 (up 164 on Tuesday). So far 200,976 people have recovered (up 210). The total number of registered cases in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is 248,803. (ANSA).

