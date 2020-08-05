Soccer: Giampaolo to be Torino's new coach says Cairo

ROME, 05 AGO - Torino Chairman Urbano Cairo said Wednesday that he has lined up Marco Giampaolo to be the club's new coach. Giampaolo must rescind his contract with his former club AC Milan for the move to be made official. "We have hired a quality coach," Cairo told Sportitalia TV. "Giampaolo teaches football. We are very satisfied". Giampaolo is set to replace Moreno Longo. He will be looking to bounce back after being sacked by Milan following a poor start to last season. He landed the job with the seven-time European champions after an impressive stint at Sampdoria. (ANSA).