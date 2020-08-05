August decree features tax aid, new health spending (6)

ROME, 05 AGO - A draft of the government's so-called August decree, which ANSA has seen, features a wide range of measures to help businesses on their knees due to the coronavirus emergency and allocated new spending to the health sector, schools and local authorities. Among the measures is the extension of a halt on the authorities serving demands for outstanding taxes until October 15 and the suspension of payment of an instalment of property tax IMU for hotels and beach establishments. The package also features extra funding for the national health service to pay for overtime to make it possible for personnel to catch up on examinations, operations and screening activities that were not performed during the coronavirus lockdown. It also sets aside money for research into an Italian COVID-19 vaccine. The package devotes an additional one billion euros in 2020 and 2021 to help schools reopen in safety, with a sufficient number of teachers and administrative staff. It also extends a moratorium on mortgage payments for small and medium-sized enterprises until the end of January. (ANSA).