ROME
Soccer: Giampaolo to be Torino's new coach says Cairo

Soccer: Giampaolo to be Torino's new coach says Cairo

 
ROME
August decree features tax aid, new health spending (6)

August decree features tax aid, new health spending (6)

 
ROME
Minister signs ordinance for 50,000 school hires

Minister signs ordinance for 50,000 school hires

 
ROME
Unions threaten gen strike if ban on dismissals not extended

Unions threaten gen strike if ban on dismissals not extended

 
ROME
August decree features tax aid, new health spending

August decree features tax aid, new health spending

 
ROME
Ryanair not respecting COVID rules says ENAC

Ryanair not respecting COVID rules says ENAC

 
ROME
COVID-19: Other countries are learning from Italy - WHO

COVID-19: Other countries are learning from Italy - WHO

 
ROME
Son of Cosa Nostra boss Badalementi arrested

Son of Cosa Nostra boss Badalementi arrested

 
ROME
Coronavirus: time to focus on restart says Conte

Coronavirus: time to focus on restart says Conte

 
ROME
Italian journalism great Sergio Zavoli dies

Italian journalism great Sergio Zavoli dies

 
ROME
New Genoa bridge has first jam after opening to traffic

New Genoa bridge has first jam after opening to traffic

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari, quanta folla agli arrivi: centrocampo da ridisegnare

Bari, quanta folla agli arrivi: centrocampo da ridisegnare

 

HomeEroe per un giorno
Taranto, militare fuori servizio si tuffa e salva 7 persone dalla furia del mare

Taranto, militare fuori servizio si tuffa e salva 7 persone dalla furia del mare

 
Batl'appuntamento
«Prima che dimentico tutto»: speciale serata ad Andria con Vincenzo Mollica

«Prima che dimentico tutto»: speciale serata ad Andria con Vincenzo Mollica

 
BariL'evento
Bari, Ordine Avvocati e Fratres per un pomeriggio di donazione straordinaria di sangue

Bari, Ordine Avvocati e Fratres per un pomeriggio di donazione straordinaria di sangue

 
Leccearte
Trepuzzi, le arti visive contemporanee dialogano in «Giardino Project»

Trepuzzi, le arti visive contemporanee dialogano in «Giardino Project»

 
Tarantoil caso
Taranto, imprenditore truffa la Regione. L'Avvocatura gli fa sequestrare la casa

Taranto, imprenditore truffa la Regione: Avvocatura gli fa sequestrare casa

 
PotenzaSANITÀ
La testa degli ospedali a Potenza, ma l'Asl l'unica farà capo a Matera

La testa degli ospedali a Potenza, ma l'Asl l'unica farà capo a Matera

 
MateraL'EROSIONE
Metaponto, il maltempo taglia la spiaggia

Metaponto, il maltempo taglia la spiaggia: lidi in ginocchio

 
BrindisiAMBIENTE
Brindisi, in un solo mese i Cc scoprono 18 discariche abusive

Brindisi, in un solo mese i Cc scoprono 18 discariche abusive

 

CALABRIA - Cosenza, tromba d'aria a Praia a Mare (Mar Tirreno)

CALABRIA - Cosenza, tromba d'aria a Praia a Mare (Mar Tirreno) VIDEO

VENETO - Tromba d'aria tra Venezia e Marghera

VENETO - Tromba d'aria tra Venezia e Marghera VIDEO

VENETO - Inondazione a Bassano del Grappa e Solagna

VENETO - Inondazione a Bassano del Grappa e Solagna VIDEO

Potenza, bomba d'acqua sulla città: si allaga un supermercato

Potenza, bomba d'acqua sulla città: si allaga un supermercato

Libano, forte esplosione a Beirut: decine di feriti

Libano, forte esplosione a Beirut: decine di feriti e morti VIDEO

ROME

Unions threaten gen strike if ban on dismissals not extended

CGIL, CISL and UIL warn of 'social clash'

Unions threaten gen strike if ban on dismissals not extended

ROME, 05 AGO - Italy's big three trade union confederations said Wednesday that they will hold a general strike if the government does not extend a ban on businesses firing workers because of the coronavirus emergency until the end of the year. "If the government failed to extend the moratorium on dismissals until the end of 2020, it would take on the whole responsibility for the risk of a social clash," the heads of CGIL, CISL and UIL, Maurizio Landini, Annamaria Furlan and Pierpaolo Bombardieri, said in a joint statement. The leaders said they have organized an initiative on September 18 "that can be turned into a general strike. "It will depend purely on the decisions made by the government and (industry association) Confindustria". A draft of the government's so-called August decree would extend the ban on dismissing employees, but with several exemptions. Indeed, as of October 15 the ban of dismissals would not apply to companies that are not using public money to furlough workers. Firms going bankrupt or being sold would be exempt too. (ANSA).

