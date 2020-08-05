Minister signs ordinance for 50,000 school hires

ROME, 05 AGO - Education Minster Lucia Azzolina said Wednesday that she has signed an ordinance to recruit 50,000 teachers and other staff for Italy's schools. She said the priority would be nursery and primary schools during a meeting with regional officials on the reopening of schools in September. Italy's schools need extra staff to help them cope with rules that will be in force to make sure the risk of coronavirus contagion is at a minimal. But Azzolina said the government is also aiming to "gradually reduce number of pupils in each class" in the long term. The minister has repeatedly said she wants to stop Italy having overcrowded 'chicken coop' classes. Italy's schools closed in the early stages of the coronavirus emergency in March and did not reopen before the end of the 2019-2020 school year. (ANSA).