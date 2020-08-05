Mercoledì 05 Agosto 2020 | 15:46

ROME

August decree features tax aid, new health spending

Measures for school and local authorities too

August decree features tax aid, new health spending

ROME, 05 AGO - A draft of the government's so-called August decree, which ANSA has seen, features a wide range of measures to help businesses on their knees due to the coronavirus emergency and allocated new spending to the health sector, schools and local authorities. Among the measures is the extension of a halt on the authorities serving demands for outstanding taxes until October 15 and the suspension of payment of an instalment of property tax IMU for hotels and beach establishments. The package also features extra funding for the national health service to pay for overtime to make it possible for personnel to catch up on examinations, operations and screening activities that were not performed during the coronavirus lockdown. It also sets aside money for research into an Italian COVID-19 vaccine. (ANSA).

