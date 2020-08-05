COVID-19: Other countries are learning from Italy - WHO

ROME, 05 AGO - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, said Wednesday that other countries are learning from how Italy has tackled the coronavirus. "Grazie mille @robersperanza, #Italy Health Minister, for a very good call and for your strong support to @WHO," Adhanom Ghebreyesus commented as he retweeted a post by Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza. "Your leadership and humility is inspiring to other countries who are learning from and acting on Italy's experience". Italy was the first European country to be badly hit by the pandemic. It imposed tough lockdown measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 and prevent the nation's health service being overwhelmed. Although those moves seemed draconian at the time, they were subsequently copied by other States. Italy also adopted a prudent approach after bringing the contagion curve down, easing the lockdown measures gradually. Some restrictions still apply and people must wear facemasks in enclosed spaces, such as shops and on public transport, and maintain social distancing of at least one metre. (ANSA).