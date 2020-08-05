Son of Cosa Nostra boss Badalementi arrested

ROME, 05 AGO - Leonardo Badalamenti, the son of Cosa Nostra boss Tano Badalementi, was arrested at his mother's home at Castellamare del Golfo in the Sicilian province of Trapani on Wednesday. Leonardo Badalamenti was detained after DIA anti-mafia police executed an international arrest warrant issued by the authorities in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He is accused of criminal association for drug trafficking and is set to be extradited. (ANSA).