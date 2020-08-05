Coronavirus: time to focus on restart says Conte

ROME, 05 AGO - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Italy must now focus on getting back down to business after overcoming the worst of the coronavirus emergency. Conte told Wednesday's Corriere della Sera that, after a period of caution, it is now necessary "not to think about new restrictions and support an effective restart". He also dismissed doubts about whether Italy's schools will be ready to reopen in September. Italy's schools closed in the early stages of the coronavirus emergency in March and did not reopen before the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Conte said "there are no doubts" that schools would be ready for September. (ANSA).