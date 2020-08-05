Italian journalism great Sergio Zavoli dies

ROME, 05 AGO - Sergio Zavoli, one of the greats of Italian broadcast journalism, died in Rome late on Tuesday at the age of 96. He was president of State broadcaster RAI from 1980 to 1986. Widely respected for his investigative reports, he was behind some of Italy's top TV news shows, such as Notte della Repubblica. He body will lay in State on Thursday, probably at the Senate. (ANSA).