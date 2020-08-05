New Genoa bridge has first jam after opening to traffic

Coronavirus: time to focus on restart says Conte
ROME
05 Agosto 2020
ROME, 05 AGO - Genoa's new viaduct, the San Giorgio bridge, had its first jam on Wednesday after opening to traffic late on Tuesday. The congestion was caused by a high number of lorries and by motorists slowing down to take photos on the new bridge. The new viaduct was inaugurated on Monday, almost two years after its predecessor, the Morandi bridge, collapsed in a tragedy that claimed 43 lives. (ANSA).
