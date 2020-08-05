Pope prays for Lebanon after explosion

ROME, 05 AGO - Pope Francis devoted a prayer to Lebanon during his weekly general audience on Wednesday after a huge explosion in Beirut on Tuesday killed at least 100 people and injured thousands. "Yesterday in Beirut, near the port, there were massive explosions causing dozens of deaths, wounding thousands and causing serious destruction," said the Argentine pontiff. "Let us pray for the victims, for their families; and let us pray for Lebanon so that, through the dedication of all its social, political and religious elements, it might face this extremely tragic and painful moment and, with the help of the international community, overcome the grave crisis they are experiencing". Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said Italy was ready to help. "The terrible images coming from Beirut only describe in part the pain that the Lebanese people are experiencing," Conte said via Twitter. "Italy will do all that is possible to support it. "We are monitoring the situation of our compatriots with the foreign ministry and the defence ministry". Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio echoed those sentiments. "Italy is close to its Lebanese friends in this tragic moment," he said in a tweet. "Our thoughts go to the families of the victims, to whom I expressed our profound condolences, and the injured, whom we wish a fast recovery". (ANSA).