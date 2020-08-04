Ministry allocates 20 mln for cancelled/postponed shows

Rome, August 4 - Italian culture minister Dario Franceschini on Tuesday signed a 20-million-euro decree for art exhibitions that were cancelled, annulled, or postponed due to the COVID-19 public health crisis. The money will come from an emergency fund for cultural institutions and businesses. ''In addition to the 150 million euros already authorised to support state and private museums there are now an additional 20 million euros to compensate for the losses suffered by exhibition organisers. Through this decree, efforts continue to support sectors of the world of art that are still going through a difficult moment even in this relaunch phase,'' he noted. (ANSA).