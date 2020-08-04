Martedì 04 Agosto 2020 | 15:57

ROME
Wildfire approaches residential area of L'Aquila

ROME
Man fighting for life after acid attack, wife arrested

ROME
Austrian tourist who damaged Canova sculpture identified

ROME
First 250 migrants board Lampedusa quarantine ship

ROME
Mother, child missing after road accident in Sicily

ROME
>>>ANSA/ Victims mourned as new Genoa bridge inaugurated

ROME
Coronavirus: 159 new cases in Italy, 12 more deaths

ROME
Coronavirus: tests suggest 1.4m in Italy have antibodies

ROME
Homophobia bill reaches floor of Lower House

ROME
Coronavirus: confusion continues for train passengers

ROME
Soccer: Di Francesco takes over at Cagliari

BariIL VERTICE
Bari, scuole in crisi ma dalla ministra solo promesse

PotenzaINFRASTRUTTURE
Genzano di Lucania, distretto G: al via lavori da 50 milioni

Leccea baia verde
Gallipoli, lettini non distanziati, dipendenti senza mascherine: multe in 2 lidi

Batl'operazione
Spinazzola, braccianti sfruttati a 4 euro l'ora: 60enne arrestato, denunciati 2 imprenditori

MateraMIGRAZIONE
I migranti all'Old West di Ferrandina: chi scappa dalla fame chi dalla Siria

TarantoL'INCHIESTA
Taranto, gruista morto: riparte l'indagine

Foggianel foggiano
Cerignola, auto fuori strada nella notte: muore 21enne, salvi due amici

BrindisiVANDALISMO
Brindisi, brucia rifiuti illegalmente: denunciato dai Forestali

Grottaglie, finge un malore, entra in casa di una 95enne e la violenta: arrestato 33enne

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 3 agosto 2020

Previsioni meteo per martedi', 4 agosto 2020

Coronavirus, in Puglia 9 nuovi casi, tra Bari, Lecce e Foggia, su 865 test

Salva la vita al padre, poi discute la tesi di laurea

ROME

Sicily and Sardinia battling forest fires too

ROME, 04 AGO - Firefighters have increased their efforts to combat a wildfire that is approaching a residential area of L'Aquila. The blaze, which may have been created deliberated, is one of several forest fires that are currently raging in Italy in the intense summer heat. In Sardinia, Canadair aircraft are pouring water on a big blaze that is being fanned by mistral winds at Torpè, in the province of Nuoro. This in an area that had already seen farmland devastated by flames in Orgosolo and Sarule. In Sicily, the province of Palermo is once again fighting the flames, with fires in the area of Monreale, between Pioppo and Giacalone, and in the countryside between Montelepre and Partinico. The Italian fire brigade said that it has carried out 22,207 interventions to combat fires since June 15. The good news is that this is 4,612 fewer than in the same period last year. It said the worst-hit region so far this year is Sicily ( 5,717 interventions). Then came Puglia (5,012 interventions), Lazio (3,026), Campania (2,269), Calabria (1,936) and Sardinia (960). (ANSA).

