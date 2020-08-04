Man fighting for life after acid attack, wife arrested

Wildfire approaches residential area of L'Aquila
ROME
04 Agosto 2020
ROME, 04 AGO - A 52-year-old man is fighting for his life after being attacked by acid in Brindisi. The man's wife is suspected of throwing the acid at the man in a street. She has been arrested and is accused of grievous bodily harm. The man suffered burns on 80% of his body. The woman has not explained the motive for the attack to police, sources said. (ANSA).
