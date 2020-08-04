Austrian tourist who damaged Canova sculpture identified

ROME, 04 AGO - Carabinieri police said Tuesday that they have tracked down the Austrian tourist who damaged a sculpture by Antonio Canova at a museum near Treviso at the weekend. The police managed to track the 50-year-old man down after studying video surveillance that captured what happened. The man lay down besides Canova's Paolina Borghese statue at the Possagno Gipsoteca museum, taking photos of himself, on Saturday. As he got up, he slipped and damaged the artwork. He allegedly walked off without saying anything after realizing what he had done. The man has admitted to this and said he is willing to pay damages, sources said. The Carabinieri first managed to trace the woman who booked the tickets for the group the man was part of, thanks to the online registration required as part of COVID-19 measures. That woman turned out to be the culprit's wife. The case has been forwarded to criminal prosecutors in Treviso. (ANSA).