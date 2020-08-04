Mother, child missing after road accident in Sicily

ROME, 04 AGO - Police are staging a big search for a 43-year-old woman and her four-year-old son after they went missing following a road accident in Sicily. The woman is thought to have wandered into the nearby countryside after the accident on the A20 Messina-Palermo highway in the area of Caronia. One of the hypotheses is that the women simply got lost. The father-husband raised the alarm after they failed to return home. Police have appealed for any information that may help them find the woman and the child. (ANSA).