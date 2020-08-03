Coronavirus: 159 new cases in Italy, 12 more deaths

ROME, 03 AGO - The health ministry said Monday that Italy has registered 159 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. That is down from 239 new cases on Sunday. However, Monday's results were based on just 24,036 swabs, almost 20,000 fewer than Sunday's The ministry said five regions did not register any new cases - Marche, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Calabria, Valle d'Aosta and Basilicata. It said 12 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours, up from eight on Sunday. Italy's coronavirus death toll is now 35,166. The ministry said 200,589 people have recovered from COVID-19 here (up 129 in a day). The number of people currently known to be positive is 12,474 (+18), including 41 in intensive care (-1), 734 (+26) in other hospital departments and 11,699 (-7) in isolation at home. The total number of confirmed cases in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is now 248,229. (ANSA).