Homophobia bill reaches floor of Lower House

ROME, 03 AGO - The floor of the Lower House on Monday started debating a new bill with measures to prevent and combat discrimination and violence based on motives linked to a person's sex, sexual orientation or gender identity. The session was kicked off by the bill's rapporteur, Alessandro Zan of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). Zan said that "24 years have passed since the first proposal" for a law against homophobia, adding that parliament has failed to pass one "six times" since then. (ANSA).