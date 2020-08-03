Coronavirus: confusion continues for train passengers

ROME, 03 AGO - Confusion continued for rail passengers in Italy on Monday, with the coronavirus-linked restrictions applied differently for various types of trains. At the weekend, Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed an order stopping Italy's high-speed trains running at full capacity, after companies started selling all their available seats as one set of social-distancing rules elapsed. But Speranza decided that the high-speed trains must keep to the 50% capacity limit, leading companies to having to cancel many tickets and give refunds. Furthermore, the available seats for tickets from Milan to southern Italy next weekend have almost all sold out already. However, Lombardy, the Italian region worst-hit by COVID-19, has said that it is continuing with its ordinance allowing regional trains to run at full capacity. Regional Transport Chief Claudia Terzi said she was confidence the regions would be able to trash out an agreement with central government for the rules for rail passengers at a meeting on Thursday. Piedmont Transport Chief Marco Gabusi, meanwhile, said that it has not been possible to uphold social distancing on trains in the region around Turin since July 10. (ANSA).