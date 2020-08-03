Lunedì 03 Agosto 2020 | 17:08

ROME
Homophobia bill reaches floor of Lower House

ROME
Coronavirus: confusion continues for train passengers

ROME
Soccer: Di Francesco takes over at Cagliari

ROME
50 escape from Porto Empedocle migrant centre

ROME
Raggi rules out museum devoted to Fascism in Rome

ROME
Conte promises tough line on migrants

ROME
More migrant landings on Lampedusa

ROME
Senegalese man beaten up on beach in racist attack

ROME
Benedict XVI has serious facial infection - German press

ROME
New Genoa bridge to be inaugurated,2 yrs after disaster (13)

ROME
Coronavirus: trend on the rise, attention needed- report

serie C
Bari-Vivarini al primo round, ora la palla a De Laurentiis

PhotoNewsDavanti la Presidenza della Regione
Bari, troppo caldo in città: coppia si tuffa sul Lungomare Nazario Sauro

Foggianel foggiano
Cerignola, Conte visita bene confiscato alla mafia: «Lo Stato c'è»

Materal'emergenza
Ferrandina, arrivano i migranti ma fra tanti timori

Tarantoorrore nel tarantino
Grottaglie, finge un malore, entra in casa di una 95enne e la violenta: arrestato 33enne

Brindisil'episodio
Brindisi, scippa una 64enne e viene arrestato dai Carabinieri

BatBarriere architettoniche
Barletta, spiagge libere inaccessibili per i disabili

Potenzala scoperta
Potenza, un bazar della droga nel centro d'accoglienza: arrestato 38enne nigeriano

Leccenel leccese
Coronavirus, anziano positivo in Rsa a Campi Salentina: tamponi a tappeto

Soccer: Di Francesco takes over at Cagliari

Former Roma boss replaces Zenga

ROME, 03 AGO - Serie A side Cagliari said Monday that Eusebio Di Francesco is their new coach. The former Sassuolo, AS Roma and Sampdoria boss replaces Walter Zenga and has signed a contract until June 2022. The 50-year-old former midfielder will be seeking to bounce back after his last job, at Samp, ended just seven games into last season due to a dreadful start. (ANSA).

