Soccer: Di Francesco takes over at Cagliari

ROME, 03 AGO - Serie A side Cagliari said Monday that Eusebio Di Francesco is their new coach. The former Sassuolo, AS Roma and Sampdoria boss replaces Walter Zenga and has signed a contract until June 2022. The 50-year-old former midfielder will be seeking to bounce back after his last job, at Samp, ended just seven games into last season due to a dreadful start. (ANSA).