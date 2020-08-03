Soccer: Di Francesco takes over at Cagliari

Homophobia bill reaches floor of Lower House
Bari, troppo caldo in città: coppia si tuffa sul Lungomare Nazario Sauro
ROME
03 Agosto 2020
ROME, 03 AGO - Serie A side Cagliari said Monday that Eusebio Di Francesco is their new coach. The former Sassuolo, AS Roma and Sampdoria boss replaces Walter Zenga and has signed a contract until June 2022. The 50-year-old former midfielder will be seeking to bounce back after his last job, at Samp, ended just seven games into last season due to a dreadful start. (ANSA).
