50 escape from Porto Empedocle migrant centre

ROME, 03 AGO - (see related stories on migrants) Around 50 Tunisians have managed to climb over the fence of a migrant centre in the Sicilian town of Porto Empedocle and escape, sources said on Monday. It is the second big break from the tensile-structure centre after around 100 people managed to get away a week ago. Police have launched a big search for the runaway migrants. Four or five returned to the centre of their own accord after a few hours. (ANSA).